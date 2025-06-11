Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shooting stars? I think we could all really use a wish right now. If yours would be for B.o.B to announce a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray — well, that'd be oddly specific, but you'd be in luck! The rapper will be hitting the North American road behind his debut album this fall, with Canadian dates to come in Toronto and Montreal.

The anniversary run kicks off on September 12 in Chicago, IL. Swiftly thereafter, B.o.B will venture to Canada for performances at Toronto's Mod Club (September 16) and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (September 17) before completing the remainder of the trek stateside, wrapping things up on October 24 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning today at noon. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

B.o.B 2025 Tour Dates:

09/12 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

09/14 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

09/16 Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

09/17 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

09/20 Washington, D.C. - The Howard

09/25 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

09/28 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10/03 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

10/04 San Diego, CA - Belly Up

10/10 Denver, CO - Summit

10/11 Salt Lake City, UT - SKY SLC

10/16 New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/23 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre