Aysanabee, Evan Redsky, Mimi O’Bonsawin Lead Northern Ontario Music and Film Award Nominations

The last Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards (NOMFA) Conference and Ceremony was held in 2019. Since then, Northern Ontario's storytellers in song and screen have continued to flourish — and Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION) is calling for celebration.
NOMFA returns this June 27 to 29 with talent showcases, artist development and networking sessions, as well the results of over 50 projects, performances and practitioners eyeing top spots across 13 awards categories. Today, the nominees have been unveiled.
Aysanabee, Evan Redsky and Mimi O'Bonsawin lead the music categories, with two Outstanding Album nominations each. Aysanabee's music video for "Here and Now" has also been nominated for Outstanding Music Video.
On the film side of things, Molly McGlynn's Fitting In — a TIFF 2023 highlight and one of our most anticipated films of 2024 — is up for Outstanding Feature Film, with lead Maddie Ziegler also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actor.
Find the full list of 2024 NOMFA nominees below, save for the Outstanding Songwriter (sponsored by Exclaim!) and Outstanding Director of a Short/Mid-Length Film awards, which will be announced on the NOMFA website in the coming days — which you can also visit for further details on this year's Conference and Ceremony events.
Outstanding Album
Alexithymia, Collin Clowes
Here and Now, Aysanabee
New Occasion, Nicholas Cangiano
Oblivion, Evan Redsky
Simply, The Ape-ettes
Meilleur Album Francophone
Anonyme, Mclean
Boréale, Mimi O'Bonsawin
Catalepsie, TIBO
Salut, Philippe, Philippe Mathieu
Tout est relatif, Dayv Poulin
Outstanding Album by an Indigenous Artist (sponsored by Creator's Choice)
Boréale, Mimi O'Bonsawin
Here and Now, Aysanabee
Oblivion, Evan Redsky
Prisms, G.R. Gritt
Outstanding Engineer
Dustin Goodall, Deconstructed (Handsome Sandwich)
Dustin Goodall, ALL IN (The Northwest)
Matt Wiewel, Surely Travel (Status/Non-Status)
Matt Wiewel, Silver Hands / Diamond Teeth (Bad Actors)
Patrick Dal Cin, "Claire" (Knkm)
Outstanding Music Video
"Hearing Protection," The Ape-ettes (dir. Jeff Houle and Curtis Carriere)
"Here and Now," Aysanabee (dir. Alex Smith)
"Hommage/Picaroon," Mclean (dir. Shawn Kosmerly)
"The Same Way," Rose-Erin Stokes (dir. Andrew Sowka)
"I Always Get What I Want," Strange Attractor (dir. Curtis Carriere)
Outstanding Feature Film (sponsored by White Owl Film Studios)
Adaptation, dir. Jake Thomas
Blooms: a Documentary about Cobalt, Ontario, dir. Jordan Vandenberg
Café Daughter, dir. Shelley Niro
Cascade, dir. Egidio Coccimiglio
Fitting In, dir. Molly McGlynn
La switch, dir. Michel Kandinsky
My Animal, dir. Jacquline Castel
Outstanding Short / Mid-Length Film
Braided Together, dir. Victoria Anderson-Gardner and Kyle Schmalenberg
Journey to Our Homeland, dir. Adrien Harpelle
Lingering Pieces, dir. Jacqueline Lamb
Red Iron Road: No. 8 Reporting, dir. Matthew Lyon and Ajosha Klimov
Through Brown Glass, dir. Keenan Grom
Outstanding Television or VOD Series
Essex County
Shoresy S1
SkyMed S2
The Lake S1–2
Thunder Bay
Outstanding Director (sponsored by Wildeboer Dellelce LLP)
Darlene Naponse, Stellar
David Lickley, Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope
Egidio Coccimiglio, Cascade
Jake Thomas, Adaptation
Ryan McMahon and Leslie Lucas, Thunder Bay
Outstanding Screenwriter
Austin Lindsay, Walter's Room
David Lickley, Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope
Keenan Grom, Through Brown Glass
Kelly Saxberg, The Sniper
Victoria Anderson-Gardner and Kyle Schmalenberg, Braided Together
Outstanding Performance by an Actor (sponsored by That Creative Loft)
François Arnaud, La switch
Maddie Ziegler, Fitting In
Oyin Oladejo, Orah
Sara Waisglass, Cascade
Sonja Smits, Better Days
Stephen McHattie, My Animal