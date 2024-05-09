Aysanabee, Evan Redsky, Mimi O’Bonsawin Lead Northern Ontario Music and Film Award Nominations

The last Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards (NOMFA) Conference and Ceremony was held in 2019. Since then, Northern Ontario's storytellers in song and screen have continued to flourish — and Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION) is calling for celebration.

NOMFA returns this June 27 to 29 with talent showcases, artist development and networking sessions, as well the results of over 50 projects, performances and practitioners eyeing top spots across 13 awards categories. Today, the nominees have been unveiled.

Aysanabee, Evan Redsky and Mimi O'Bonsawin lead the music categories, with two Outstanding Album nominations each. Aysanabee's music video for "Here and Now" has also been nominated for Outstanding Music Video.

On the film side of things, Molly McGlynn's Fitting In — a TIFF 2023 highlight and one of our most anticipated films of 2024 — is up for Outstanding Feature Film, with lead Maddie Ziegler also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actor.

Find the full list of 2024 NOMFA nominees below, save for the Outstanding Songwriter (sponsored by Exclaim!) and Outstanding Director of a Short/Mid-Length Film awards, which will be announced on the NOMFA website in the coming days — which you can also visit for further details on this year's Conference and Ceremony events.

Outstanding Album

Alexithymia, Collin Clowes

Here and Now, Aysanabee

New Occasion, Nicholas Cangiano

Oblivion, Evan Redsky

Simply, The Ape-ettes

Meilleur Album Francophone



Anonyme, Mclean

Boréale, Mimi O'Bonsawin

Catalepsie, TIBO

Salut, Philippe, Philippe Mathieu

Tout est relatif, Dayv Poulin

Outstanding Album by an Indigenous Artist (sponsored by Creator's Choice)

Boréale, Mimi O'Bonsawin

Here and Now, Aysanabee

Oblivion, Evan Redsky

Prisms, G.R. Gritt

Outstanding Engineer



Dustin Goodall, Deconstructed (Handsome Sandwich)

Dustin Goodall, ALL IN (The Northwest)

Matt Wiewel, Surely Travel (Status/Non-Status)

Matt Wiewel, Silver Hands / Diamond Teeth (Bad Actors)

Patrick Dal Cin, "Claire" (Knkm)

Outstanding Music Video



"Hearing Protection," The Ape-ettes (dir. Jeff Houle and Curtis Carriere)

"Here and Now," Aysanabee (dir. Alex Smith)

"Hommage/Picaroon," Mclean (dir. Shawn Kosmerly)

"The Same Way," Rose-Erin Stokes (dir. Andrew Sowka)

"I Always Get What I Want," Strange Attractor (dir. Curtis Carriere)



Outstanding Feature Film (sponsored by White Owl Film Studios)

Adaptation, dir. Jake Thomas

Blooms: a Documentary about Cobalt, Ontario, dir. Jordan Vandenberg

Café Daughter, dir. Shelley Niro

Cascade, dir. Egidio Coccimiglio

Fitting In, dir. Molly McGlynn

La switch, dir. Michel Kandinsky

My Animal, dir. Jacquline Castel

Outstanding Short / Mid-Length Film



Braided Together, dir. Victoria Anderson-Gardner and Kyle Schmalenberg

Journey to Our Homeland, dir. Adrien Harpelle

Lingering Pieces, dir. Jacqueline Lamb

Red Iron Road: No. 8 Reporting, dir. Matthew Lyon and Ajosha Klimov

Through Brown Glass, dir. Keenan Grom

Outstanding Television or VOD Series



Essex County

Shoresy S1

SkyMed S2

The Lake S1–2

Thunder Bay

Outstanding Director (sponsored by Wildeboer Dellelce LLP)



Darlene Naponse, Stellar

David Lickley, Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope

Egidio Coccimiglio, Cascade

Jake Thomas, Adaptation

Ryan McMahon and Leslie Lucas, Thunder Bay

Outstanding Screenwriter



Austin Lindsay, Walter's Room

David Lickley, Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope

Keenan Grom, Through Brown Glass

Kelly Saxberg, The Sniper

Victoria Anderson-Gardner and Kyle Schmalenberg, Braided Together

Outstanding Performance by an Actor (sponsored by That Creative Loft)



François Arnaud, La switch

Maddie Ziegler, Fitting In

Oyin Oladejo, Orah

Sara Waisglass, Cascade

Sonja Smits, Better Days

Stephen McHattie, My Animal