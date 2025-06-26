In the last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has come under fire for a comment he made about First Nations leaders coming to the government "hat in hand all the time," asking for money. Ford argued that Indigenous people have access to gold, nickel and "every kind of critical mineral that the world wants," but are refusing to use it to "prosper" (i.e., make money) due to ecosystem preservation.

Ford has since apologized for his remarks, but Toronto-based Oji-Cree musician Aysanabee is still taking the premier to task. The singer-songwriter shared a video clip of Ford's comments with the overlaid text, "Remember that plants and breathable oxygen are more rare than minerals in this universe," on Instagram.

Aysanabee explained that his delayed response comes after he had spent the week "visiting, performing and bringing supplies to hundreds of my community members currently evacuated to the south because of wildfires while our province's leader calls them beggars and says there would be 'prosperity' if they allowed more mines while the province is literally on fire."

He wrote that, despite Ford's apology, "the damage has been done, planting a seed in people's minds that Indigenous people are somehow halting 'prosperity' by trying to protect our fragile environment for generations to come."

"We've made up the concept of money, we've made up the value of gold," Aysanabee wrote. "We didn't however make up the fact that we need a functioning ecosystem to survive."

In the video clip, Ford is seen saying that he should be the Minister of Indigenous Affairs, because he gets calls "every single day." The premier said, "When I first came into office, I told Minister [Greg] Rickford, 'Treat 'em well, give them what they need — whatever they want — for them to prosper.' ... But at some point, you have to be able to take care of yourselves."