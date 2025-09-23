Following the release of his debut record Mirage earlier this month, Edmonton-based R&B artist Avenoir has announced an upcoming tour that will take him to five different Canadian cities next March.

The trek begins with a hometown show at Edmonton's Midway Music Hall on March 5. He'll play a show in Calgary (March 7) and Vancouver (March 12) a few days later, before heading east for performances in Toronto (March 19) and Montreal (March 21).

Presales begin tomorrow, and you can sign up for early access now. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



Avenoir 2026 Tour Dates:

03/05 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

03/07 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

03/12 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

03/19 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

03/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre