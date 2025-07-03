Ava Max Cancels North American Tour

She was scheduled to play Laval and Toronto in support of new album 'Don't Click Play'

Photo: Marilyn Hue

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jul 3, 2025

As Ava Max launches her album Don't Click Play, the pop star has announced a North American tour in support of the album.

UPDATE (7/3, 4:40 p.m. ET): Max has now issued a statement on the cancellation of her tour, explaining to fans that she needs more time "to put on a show that you all deserve."

"Pushing back my tour is most [sic] difficult decisions I've had to make, but when I perform for you, it has to be of a standard that I'm happy with, and it's just not there yet," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

ava_max_2025_tour_ig_story.jpg


UPDATE (7/3, 2:24 p.m. ET): As an eagle-eyed Redditor noticed, all of the tour dates have now been cancelled. Max has yet to acknowledge the cancellation or give a reason for it.

The outing runs for a month from early September into the beginning of October. She'll play two Canadian shows: in the Montreal outskirts of Laval on September 28, and Toronto on October 1.

See the schedule below. Following presales throughout the week, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. Remember to stay in your seat and off the stage!

Ava Max 2025 Tour Dates:

09/03 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
09/06 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/10 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
09/13 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/14 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
09/16 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/18 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
09/20 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
09/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
09/24 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/25 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/28 Laval, QC - Place Bell
09/29 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/01 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Toronto
10/02 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
10/04 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

MusicNewsPop and RockTours

Tour Dates

September 28, 2025

October 1, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage