As Ava Max launches her album Don't Click Play, the pop star has announced a North American tour in support of the album.

UPDATE (7/3, 4:40 p.m. ET): Max has now issued a statement on the cancellation of her tour, explaining to fans that she needs more time "to put on a show that you all deserve."

"Pushing back my tour is most [sic] difficult decisions I've had to make, but when I perform for you, it has to be of a standard that I'm happy with, and it's just not there yet," she wrote in an Instagram Story.



UPDATE (7/3, 2:24 p.m. ET): As an eagle-eyed Redditor noticed, all of the tour dates have now been cancelled. Max has yet to acknowledge the cancellation or give a reason for it.

The outing runs for a month from early September into the beginning of October. She'll play two Canadian shows: in the Montreal outskirts of Laval on September 28, and Toronto on October 1.

See the schedule below. Following presales throughout the week, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. Remember to stay in your seat and off the stage!

Ava Max 2025 Tour Dates: