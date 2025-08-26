Austra — the dance-pop project of Toronto's own Katie Stelmanis — has announced her fifth album and first solo project since 2020. Chin Up Buttercup is out November 14 on Pink Fizz in Canada (and Domino internationally).

Co-produced with Kieran Adams (Diana, the Weather Station), Stelmanis took inspiration from Madonna's Ray of Light and its Eurodance bent, resulting in dancefloor anthems that deal in sapphic chaos.

Chin Up Buttercup finds Stelmanis ruminating on a breakup that derailed her life in 2020 and was additionally explored in that year's HiRUDiN. "I was completely blindsided … the person I loved woke up one day, told me she wasn't happy, and I basically never saw her again," Stelmanis shared in a release, explaining that the album's title comes from external sentiments that pressured her to march on past the experience.

The heartbreak continues in new single "Math Equation," in which Stelmanis chronicles, "You said I needed my own friends / So I found them / Then you fucked them," atop a thumping beat. Hear that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Chin Up Buttercup:

1. Amnesia

2. Math Equation

3. Siren Song

4. Chin Up Buttercup

5. Fallen Cloud

6. Blindsided

7. Think Twice

8. Look Me in the Eye

9. The Hopefulness of Dawn

10. Good Riddance

