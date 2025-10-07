Austra Announces 2026 Tour

Including dates in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

Photo: Lamia Karic

BY Allie GregoryPublished Oct 7, 2025

Austra has a new album on the way next month, and singer-songwriter Katie Stelmanis has now mapped out a batch of supporting tour dates scheduled for early next year. 

Beginning on January 9 in Ottawa, the trek will see Stelmanis performing in a handful of Canadian cities, including Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. The international tour will also bring her all over the States, as well as Mexico, Europe and the UK. 

Stelmanis has also shared new single "Siren Song," co-written with DJ Patrick Holland. It arrives alongside a music video, which you can watch below. There, you'll find the details of her 2026 tour itinerary as well.

"'Siren Song' exists somewhere at the intersection of ABBA, Ray of Light, The X-Files and Greek mythology," Stelmanis shared in a release. "ABBA inspired the early songwriting with Patrick. The Siren introduced herself to me while I was improvising the demo recordings and I quickly realized that Orpheus would be our common nemesis. Following a recent X-Files binge, I was heavily inspired by Mulder's desperate search for his sister. Ray of Light came in at the end as my co-producer Kieran Adams and I were establishing the sonic realm which would become the backdrop for our Siren to lament the loss of her lover to Orpheus and his pesky Lyre."


Austra 2026 Tour Dates:

01/09 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw  
01/10 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa  
01/11 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right  
01/13 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern  
01/14 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag  
01/16 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village  
01/17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry  
01/20 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom  
01/21 Dallas, TX - Club Dada  
01/23 West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre  
01/24 San Francisco, CA - The Independent  
01/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios  
01/27 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's  
01/29 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret  
01/31 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall  
02/06 Cuauhtémoc, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks  
02/07 Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Rooftop  
02/28 Madrid, Spain - Sala Villanos  
03/01 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau  
03/03 Fezyin (Lyon), France - L'Epicerie Moderne  
03/04 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie  
03/05 Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix  
03/07 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique - Rotonde  
03/08 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club  
03/09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil  
03/10 Stockholm, Sweden - Slatkyrkan  
03/12 Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus  
03/13 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka  
03/14 Prague, Czech Republic - Subzero  
03/17 Munich, Germany - Technikum  
03/18 Köln, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld (CBE)  
03/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg  
03/21 Glasgow, UK - Stereo  
03/22 Salford, UK - The White Hotel  
03/23 London, UK - Village Underground  
03/25 Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club  
03/26 Vienna, Austria - Flux  

