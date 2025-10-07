Austra has a new album on the way next month, and singer-songwriter Katie Stelmanis has now mapped out a batch of supporting tour dates scheduled for early next year.

Beginning on January 9 in Ottawa, the trek will see Stelmanis performing in a handful of Canadian cities, including Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. The international tour will also bring her all over the States, as well as Mexico, Europe and the UK.

Stelmanis has also shared new single "Siren Song," co-written with DJ Patrick Holland. It arrives alongside a music video, which you can watch below. There, you'll find the details of her 2026 tour itinerary as well.

"'Siren Song' exists somewhere at the intersection of ABBA, Ray of Light, The X-Files and Greek mythology," Stelmanis shared in a release. "ABBA inspired the early songwriting with Patrick. The Siren introduced herself to me while I was improvising the demo recordings and I quickly realized that Orpheus would be our common nemesis. Following a recent X-Files binge, I was heavily inspired by Mulder's desperate search for his sister. Ray of Light came in at the end as my co-producer Kieran Adams and I were establishing the sonic realm which would become the backdrop for our Siren to lament the loss of her lover to Orpheus and his pesky Lyre."



Austra 2026 Tour Dates:

01/09 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw

01/10 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

01/11 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

01/13 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

01/14 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

01/16 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

01/17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

01/20 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom

01/21 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

01/23 West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

01/24 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

01/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

01/27 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

01/29 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

01/31 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

02/06 Cuauhtémoc, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks

02/07 Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Rooftop

02/28 Madrid, Spain - Sala Villanos

03/01 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

03/03 Fezyin (Lyon), France - L'Epicerie Moderne

03/04 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

03/05 Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

03/07 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique - Rotonde

03/08 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

03/09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil

03/10 Stockholm, Sweden - Slatkyrkan

03/12 Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

03/13 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

03/14 Prague, Czech Republic - Subzero

03/17 Munich, Germany - Technikum

03/18 Köln, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld (CBE)

03/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

03/21 Glasgow, UK - Stereo

03/22 Salford, UK - The White Hotel

03/23 London, UK - Village Underground

03/25 Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club

03/26 Vienna, Austria - Flux