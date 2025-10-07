Austra has a new album on the way next month, and singer-songwriter Katie Stelmanis has now mapped out a batch of supporting tour dates scheduled for early next year.
Beginning on January 9 in Ottawa, the trek will see Stelmanis performing in a handful of Canadian cities, including Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. The international tour will also bring her all over the States, as well as Mexico, Europe and the UK.
Stelmanis has also shared new single "Siren Song," co-written with DJ Patrick Holland. It arrives alongside a music video, which you can watch below. There, you'll find the details of her 2026 tour itinerary as well.
"'Siren Song' exists somewhere at the intersection of ABBA, Ray of Light, The X-Files and Greek mythology," Stelmanis shared in a release. "ABBA inspired the early songwriting with Patrick. The Siren introduced herself to me while I was improvising the demo recordings and I quickly realized that Orpheus would be our common nemesis. Following a recent X-Files binge, I was heavily inspired by Mulder's desperate search for his sister. Ray of Light came in at the end as my co-producer Kieran Adams and I were establishing the sonic realm which would become the backdrop for our Siren to lament the loss of her lover to Orpheus and his pesky Lyre."
Austra 2026 Tour Dates:
01/09 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw
01/10 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
01/11 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
01/13 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
01/14 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag
01/16 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
01/17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
01/20 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom
01/21 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
01/23 West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
01/24 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
01/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
01/27 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
01/29 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret
01/31 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
02/06 Cuauhtémoc, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks
02/07 Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Rooftop
02/28 Madrid, Spain - Sala Villanos
03/01 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau
03/03 Fezyin (Lyon), France - L'Epicerie Moderne
03/04 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
03/05 Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix
03/07 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique - Rotonde
03/08 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club
03/09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil
03/10 Stockholm, Sweden - Slatkyrkan
03/12 Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
03/13 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
03/14 Prague, Czech Republic - Subzero
03/17 Munich, Germany - Technikum
03/18 Köln, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld (CBE)
03/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
03/21 Glasgow, UK - Stereo
03/22 Salford, UK - The White Hotel
03/23 London, UK - Village Underground
03/25 Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club
03/26 Vienna, Austria - Flux