Vancouver's Chan Centre for the Performing Arts has announced its upcoming premier concert series, Chan Centre Presents. From legendary performers to rising international stars, this series welcomes audiences to discover the richness of diversity and musical expression through its bill of genre-spanning artists.

The series begins this month with performances from Portuguese fado singer Carminho on October 2, Pakistani-American singer-songwriter Ali Sethi on October 19, and Grammy-winning Pakistani-American singer and composer Arooj Aftab on October 25.

The series continues with a behind-the-scenes talk with violinist Ray Chen on November 1, followed by an intimate concert on November 2. Mariam of husband-and-wife duo Amadou and Mariam will perform a moving tribute to Amadou, who died this past April, with music from L'Amour à la Folie on November 7 to honour their outstanding musical legacy.

Next year, Ballaké Sissoko and Derek Gripper will hit the stage at the Chan Shun Concert Hall on February 7 for a conversation between kora and guitar.

March will welcome the SUBA Trio — the collaboration between Grammy-nominated pianist Omar Sosa and Senegalese kora singer Seckou Keita — whose Chan Centre performance on March 13 will feature music from their 2021 record SUBA, as well as dynamic improvisations.

Cuban singer-songwriter Eliades Ochoa will be joined by a quartet of musicians to perform a mix of classics in addition to new songs on May 9, and Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade will wrap up the series with her Vancouver debut on June 19 and 20.

See the full schedule and purchase tickets for Chan Centre Presents here.