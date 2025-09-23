Why limit yourself to 12 Barz of Christmas? This holiday season, Arkells are beckoning you to Niagara Falls for the start of a new tradition: Arkells Sleigh the Night, a one-night-only Christmas show — where they'll perform their original Christmas tunes "Pub Crawl" and "The Last Christmas (We'll Ever Spend Apart)" live for the first time, as well as a selection of hits, deep cuts and covers.

Frontman Max Kerman quite literally has a local Hamilton snowplow named after him, so you can trust that all roads — clear and snow-covered — will lead to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on December 18. If you've ever wanted to freely ask the heavenly father if you can call "daddy" en masse, now's your chance!

Tickets go on general sale Friday (September 26), with presales happening from tomorrow (September 24) at 10 a.m. ET onward. Find more information below, as well as additional upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Arkells 2025 Tour Dates:

12/18 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino