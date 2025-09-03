ODDS Bar — the colourful local watering hole on James Street South in Hamilton owned by Arkells frontman Max Kerman and bassist Nick Dika — has closed its doors after seven years.

The popular downtown destination for pub food and craft beer, which also hosted trivia nights and aired major sports games, held its last service this past weekend on Saturday (August 30), with the owners having decided not to renew the lease.

"We'd like to sincerely thank our beloved Hamilton community, and every single person who has supported us in the space we've called home for the past 7 years," they wrote, announcing the news on social media. "Thank you to every event host, guest bartender, and the amazing staff who have made ODDS something we are so very proud of."

At one point, Kerman and Dika co-owned ODDS with Hamilton hospitality group the Other Bird. Both members of the band stayed on board when a change in ownership amid the pandemic brought on Roc Strasbourg and Jon Rome [via The Hamilton Spectator].