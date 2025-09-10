Pop superstar and actress Ariana Grande has announced an international tour in support of last year's record Eternal Sunshine, which includes two Canadian dates in Montreal next summer.

UPDATE (9/10, 9:20 a.m. ET): Due to high demand, a third Montreal date has been added for July 31. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET.

The tour begins next June in Oakland, CA, where Grande will play multiple dates at various venues across the US. She will eventually make her way north for two Canadian shows: Montreal's Bell Centre on July 28 and 30. She will return stateside for two dates in Chicago before crossing the pond to London, UK, where she will conclude the tour in August.

Tickets go on sale September 10 at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning September 9. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.



Ariana Grande 2026 Tour Dates:

06/05 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

06/09 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

06/13 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

06/14 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

06/17 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

06/19 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

06/24 Austin, TX - Moody Centre ATX

06/26 Austin, TX - Moody Centre ATX

06/30 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

07/02 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

07/06 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07/08 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07/12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

07/13 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

07/16 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Centre

07/18 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Centre

07/22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/24 Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/28 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/31 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

08/03 Chicago, IL - United Center

08/05 Chicago, IL - United Center

08/15 London, UK - The O2

08/16 London, UK - The O2

08/19 London, UK - The O2

08/20 London, UK - The O2

08/23 London, UK - The O2