Radiohead have remained mostly dormant since their 2018 tour, but it's been rumoured since March that they may be up to something soon. Now, it seems as though there is some truth to that speculation.

UPDATE (9/3, 10 a.m. ET): The rumours are true: Radiohead are embarking on their first tour since 2018, with a run of 20 shows scheduled to take place in Europe and the UK this November and December.

"Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it," Philip Selway explained in a press release. "After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead."

Tickets go on sale September 12, with registration opening this Friday (September 5) at the band's website. See the full itinerary below.

Fans in the r/radiohead subreddit have shared postcard-sized ads they've found for shows in London, UK, and Copenhagen, Denmark. Some have also cited seeing flyers in Bologna, Italy, but those have yet to be pictured online.

Last month, Radiohead released a live album of Hail to the Thief tracks.



Radiohead 2025 Tour Dates:

11/04 Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

11/05 Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

11/07 Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

11/08 Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

11/14 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

11/15 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

11/17 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

11/18 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

11/21 London, UK - The O2

11/22 London, UK - The O2

11/24 London, UK - The O2

11/25 London, UK - The O2

12/01 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12/02 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12/04 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12/05 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12/08 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

12/09 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

12/11 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

12/12 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena