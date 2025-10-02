After speculation earlier this summer due to a request on behalf of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), on September 19, MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Combating Crime Vince Gasparro shared a video on social media announcing that pro-Palestine Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap had officially been barred from entering Canada.

The veracity of this claim was subsequently called into question, as government officials failed to provide any further information — especially after the UK terror charge against the group member Mo Chara was thrown out last Friday (September 26). Plus, Kneecap claim they have yet to receive proper notice of being banned, or rejection of the electronic travel authorizations Irish citizens require to enter Canada, which they say they've successfully obtained.

Now, the federal Conservative Party has called on Gasparro to provide clarity on the situation. "He either lied or he has no clue how it works," Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman told Global News yesterday (October 1). "And I find it hard to believe that he has no clue how it works."

"We have a parliamentary secretary that, again, either doesn't know what's what's happening within his own government or clearly lied," Lantsman continued, suggesting that the Conservatives would support an investigation into whether Gasparro's announcement was made without the knowledge of other government departments like Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). "I would suspect that in any other workplace you would be reprimanded for that. And in this case, you wouldn't be a parliamentary secretary anymore."

Gasparro deemed Kneecap "ineligible" to enter Canada, claiming the group had "engaged in actions and made statements that are contrary to Canadian values and laws that have caused deep alarm to our government" with their widely-publicized pro-Palestinian messaging on some of the world's biggest stages. In response to Gasparro's statement, they said, "We will be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusations to silence our opposition to a genocide being committed by Israel."

Kneecap were scheduled to be in Canada next month for shows in Toronto and Vancouver.