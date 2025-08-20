What are Kittie up to? Over the weekend, the legendary Canadian nu metal band began teasing something that seems to have to do with their 1999 seminal debut album Spit.

UPDATE (8/20, 10:11 a.m. ET): Kittie have now announced the upcoming release of an EP entitled Spit XXV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut. Due September 19 via Sumerian Records, the four-track collection sees the band reunite with Spit producer Garth Richardson for re-recorded versions of "Do You Think I'm a Whore?," "Brackish," "Charlotte" and the title track — which arrives today with a William Felch-directed music video.

"It's hard to believe that 25 years after its release, and almost 30 years since Kittie began, people are still talking about Spit. There is something truly unexplainable in why our debut album is still resonating with people, finding a new audience and has had such a lasting impact on so many," frontwoman Morgan Lander said in a statement.

She continued, "Reimagining some of these classic songs for the 25th anniversary of Spit was a lot of fun and a true testament to their longevity. It reveals just how relevant in the musical landscape they still are today. We were honoured to work with Garth again where it all began after more than two decades, and doing so was a cool way to pay homage to the past while updating these songs with a modern sound, bringing them into the future."

Watch the "Spit XXV" video below.



Clues come in the form of a succession of Instagram posts, which include the captions "Spitting image of the past. #2000 #spit," "1999 but make it 2025 #somethingiscoming #XXV #fullcircle" and another post containing a compilation video of throwback footage spliced with modern footage of Morgan Lander in a studio, with the caption reading "'I think we're doing pretty good, don't you? I think we have potential?' #somethingiscoming #XXV."

One of the videos has audio of the album's title track, which sounds like a new recording, as some commenters pointed out.

All signs point to a — somewhat belated — 25th anniversary re-recording, but so far, no word on any official channels. Stay tuned to find out.



Spit XXV:

1. Spit XXV

2. Do You Think I'm a Whore? XXV

3. Brackish XXV

4. Charlotte XXV

Pre-order Spit XXV.