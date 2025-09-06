With pink and platinum as far as the eye could see, it was a Barbie summer redux at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre last night (September 5), as '90s chart-smashers Aqua kicked off a Canadian tour that will take them as far east as Moncton.

When the Danish-Norwegian Europop paragons released their 1997 debut album, Aquarium — propelled by the global sensation "Barbie Girl" and its unforgettable, iconic music video — they were the first act that managed to draw my elementary school classmates' attention away from the all-consuming gravitational pull of the most towering pop titans at the time, the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls. Following a string of subsequent singles from Aquarium that included "Doctor Jones," "Lollipop (Candyman)," and "Turn Back Time," Aqua would go on to become one of Denmark's most successful and recognizable musical exports of all time.

Scouring the internet turned up zero leads about who the night's openers would be, so it came as an exciting surprise to see Bran Van 3000 take the stage, especially for those who grew up on Big Shiny Tunes like I did. The Montreal trio stayed true to themselves, indulging in a nearly seamless flow of rhythmic trip hop jams at once blissful and funky, packed full of congas and bongos and sprinkled with chimes. However, they bookended their set with the languid "Afrodiziak" and all-time CanCon classic "Drinking in L.A." It took Bran Van 3000 a minute to win over the audience who were eager for a more colourful, pop-oriented strain of sentimentality, but by the end, the band had them on their feet and waving their hands.

Aqua have openly admitted that releasing new music isn't a priority for them, because their bread and butter is live shows. Their songs have become enduring classics; at minimum, they're staples for any retro night. Given that Aqua have fully embraced this nostalgia, it came as no surprise that they played everything their fans, diehard and casuals alike, could have expected to hear — including all but two songs from Aquarium. Aqua were all Pop Rocks fuzz and cotton candy fluff, and unabashedly so.

Though Aqua are the core trio of singers Lene Nystrøm and René Dif and multi-instrumentalist Søren Rasted, they brought a drummer, guitarist, bassist and backup singer in tow. Together as a robust seven-piece, they locked into near-operatic rock for much of their set, as on the vibrant thumper "Back to the 80's." Often, this dynamic also meant their sugar-infused pop got an added hard-candy edge, like the rocked-up interlude on "Calling You."

Aqua were full-throttle fan service — even more than fans could handle at times. Or maybe it was just Dif's unbridled energy; by Aqua's third song, "Around the World," the Ken to Nystrøm's Barbie had already worked up a sweat as if he had, in fact, been running around the world. He stoked that fire all night and worked his hardest to prevent fans' spirits from dipping. "Get 'em up!" he commanded when they briefly stopped waving their arms and clapping. As the group began galloping into "My Oh My," he leapt off the stage and darted down the aisle to keep everyone going.

Halfway through Aqua's set, the group left Dif alone on stage to take to turntables wheeled out by a stagehand during "Calling You." "Let's turn this shit into a fucking dance party! Are you ready!?" he asked before launching his mini-set in the most clichéd way possible: with an era-appropriate throwback of Darude's "Sandstorm."

The DJ intermission went over well, but when the rest of Aqua returned for "Good Morning Sunshine," fans took the temperate song as an opportunity to sit down and rest their elder millennial feet. But they didn't stay down too long: ever the seasoned pro, Dif continued making rounds through the audience and leaning down from the stage to fish for high-fives.

For those at the Orpheum who were raised on the group, Aqua were cartoon heroes come to life. For those who became fans when the bubble had long-burst on the Eurodance craze (at least on this side of the world), luckily, Aqua remain dedicated to being as authentically themselves as possible, as ironic as it sounds for a group whose crowning achievement for 28 years running is still a song extolling the carefree and glamorous pleasures of life in plastic.

"Every time we step onstage, it's like we're doing it the first time, and we're giving it our fucking best," Nystrøm told fans before bringing it back to where it all started for Aqua, the group's debut single and the night's sole encore, "Roses Are Red." Say what you will about clichés, but they're timeless for a reason — and so are Aqua.