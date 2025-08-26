As Spotify attempts to claw back some of its defectors with a measly DM feature, Apple Music has launched a long-sought-after feature to entice new customers: playlist migration.

After rolling out beta tests to subscribers in Australia and New Zealand, users in the US, UK, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany and Mexico will now also be able to use the new tool, aptly named "Transfer Music from Other Music Services," to do just that.

Here's how to move your tunes to Apple Music from "other music services" (a.k.a. Spotify).

In the wake of Spotify's PR crisis — caused by CEO Daniel Ek's refusal to be not evil on a few fronts — multiple artists, including Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Hotline TNT, Cindy Lee and more, have pulled their catalogues in protest.