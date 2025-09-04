The internet is, by and large, a strange place. Its self-proclaimed busiest music nerd, Anthony Fantano, may not be an entirely agreeable character, but he also doesn't deserve to be getting sued by whiny artists over negative reviews. This is the current state of music journalism, folks!

Last year, Falling in Reverse vocalist Ronnie Radke sued the critic for defamation over a 2023 video Fantano posted entitled "This Guy Sucks," where he critiqued both Radke's music and his criminal record. (This was after the singer started beef with him earlier in the year for his review of the band's single, "Watch the World Burn.")

While Radke has been far from quiet about the whole thing, going so far as to "critique" a video of Fantano while on stage at a Falling in Reverse show in Dallas, TX, earlier this month, Fantano has been uncharacteristically tight-lipped about the dispute. Now, the critic has finally broken his silence.

"It's time for a review of a lawsuit that was recently filed against me and was hilariously dismissed," Fantano said in the beginning of a new video titled "He Sued Me (I WON)," which begins with him blowing up a balloon that likewise says "I WON." Of his reasoning for not speaking out about the lawsuit before, the critic explained, "I didn't want to blow this up into something bigger than it needed to be. And also on top of it, I didn't want to give the person who was suing me the satisfaction of maybe seeing me squirm or for him to have the capacity to read into anything that I'm doing or saying or cause more of a fuss over this."

UPDATE (4/9, 9:51 a.m. ET): As Stereogum reports, Radke is apparently fighting the court order that's been made for him to pay Fantano $40,700 USD to cover his defence attorney fees.

"The total fees and costs sought by Fantano are excessive, grossly disproportionate to the tasks performed, and Fantano has failed to meet his burden of demonstrating the reasonableness of the fee award sought," the musician's objection argues.

It continues, "The number of hours spent by defendant's counsel is consistent with a case that has gone through discovery and is close to trial, not a case in the pleading stage," going on to claim that Fantano did not provide a copy of his retainer agreement, making it impossible to verify the amounts listed in his attorney's affidavit.

He also explained his thought process in creating the "This Guy Sucks" video, in spite of the fact that he had only rarely interacted with the band's work before. "He couldn't stay off my radar forever, especially as I was seeing him on social media just constantly going after and attacking people commenting on him and his music," Fantano said of Radke. "Often, when he's engaging in this criticism says more about him than the person he's replying to."

Fantano went on to explain that Radke had accidentally sued another person named Anthony Fantano, one who was based in San Diego, CA, while the YouTuber is based in Connecticut. "It took a while for Ronald and his legal team to realize this error," he said, adding that they got his middle initial wrong on the filing, presumably because they hadn't updated it from the other Anthony Fantano's.

Both states, however, have anti-SLAPP laws to quickly dismiss lawsuits that are filed to silence people who have spoken out on matters of public opinion, which allowed the critic to argue, in essence, that he was "exercising my free speech and my journalistic rights." The lawsuit was dismissed, and the Falling in Reverse singer was forced to pay back his legal fees.

"I felt it important to do this separately because I wanted to talk about my own experience, here, being sued," Fantano said of making his latest video. "While, yeah, it was not super positive, it was kind of necessary… there is a seriously important historical precedent to this decision because there's not a whole lot of lawsuits quite like this one in the modern era, where someone in the music commentary space is having to defend themselves."

He certainly has the correct take here! Beyond being a loudmouth, Radke is notorious for his reputation, having done prison time for battery with substantial bodily harm, been arrested for domestic violence, had sexual assault allegations made against him, injured young fans by throwing mic stands at the crowd — the list goes on. What's really crucial about this lawsuit and its handling, though, is the light it casts on the hostile environment facing cultural commentators.

Obviously, doxxing has become a huge problem when it comes to critically engaging with the work of pop stars with massive stan armies, and many of these musicians have engaged with reviews of their albums in such a way that exploits the power imbalance between celebrities and journalists — especially with the advent of social media, and their loyal followers' automatic interpretation of responding to negative criticism as the artist's call to "Sic 'em!" on the critic, essentially.

Even when Radke took the power into his own hands to attempt to silence Fantano, the YouTuber's victory is a significant win for free speech and against censorship. The critic added in his video that he didn't regret saying what he had about the musician, and felt that even quietly taking down the video would have "been a betrayal" of how he actually felt. Watch Fantano's full exposé on Radke's lawsuit against him below.