Beverly Glenn-Copeland is one of those "if you know, you know" artists — and Lonely Island funnyman Andy Samberg has now proved that he is in the know.

The onetime SNL actor wore a sweater for his appearance this week (July 8) on the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Early on in the episode, he noticed that there was a small stain on his sweater, so he made a big show of removing the garment, revealing that he had a Beverly Glenn-Copeland T-shirt on underneath.

Samberg didn't mention his BGC T-shirt or draw attention to it, but of course that blasé attitude only makes his support of the songwriter even cooler.

See Samberg's big T-shirt reveal below. It comes up just after the 10-minute mark. Thanks to Exclaim! reader Adam Moffatt for the tip.