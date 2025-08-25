Cosmic metal crushers Anciients have expanded their tour plans in support of last year's Beyond the Reach of the Sun.

The group are hitting the road in the US this week, and they've now expanded their tour through the fall. In addition to lots of shows south of the border, the Canadian group will play six cities in their home country: Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg in late October, later followed by Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa in early November.

See the schedule below. The Prairie shows currently don't have a confirmed opening act, while the shows in Ontario and Quebec feature Howling Giant. Tickets for all the shows are on sale now.

Anciients 2025 Tour Dates:

08/27 Seattle, WA - Substation *~

08/28 Portland, OR - Dante's *~

08/29 Boise, ID - The Shredder *

08/30 Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon *

08/31 Colorado Springs, CO - What's Left Records *

09/02 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street *

09/04 Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

09/05 Gastonia, NC - The Rooster *#

09/06 New Orleans, LA - No Dice *#

09/07 Austin, TX - Come And Take It *#

09/08 Houston, TX - Pub 529 &#

09/09 Dallas, TX - TX Tea Room &#

09/11 Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground &

09/12 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick &

09/13 Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead &

09/14 San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside &

09/16 Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonel &

09/17 Reno, NV - The Cellar &

09/18 Eugene, OR - John Henry's &~

09/19 Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion &~

09/20 Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown &~

10/29 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat

10/30 Regina, SK - The Exchange

10/31 Winnipeg, ON - Sidestage

11/01 Sioux Falls, ND - Bigs Bar

11/02 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

11/03 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

11/04 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^

11/05 Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle ^

11/06 Chicago, IL - Live Wire Lounge ^

11/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^

11/08 Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar ^

11/09 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern ^

11/11 Boston, MA - O'Brien's ^

11/12 Portland, OR - Geno's ^

11/13 Providence, RI - The Parlour ^

11/14 New York City, NY - Woodshop ^

11/15 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie ^

11/16 Baltimore, MD - Mobtown Ballroom ^

11/19 Chattanooga, TN - JJ's Bohemia ^

11/20 Huntsville, AL - Mad Malts ^

11/21 Jacksonville, FL - The Albatross ^

11/22 Bradenton, FL - Obscura ^

11/25 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

11/26 Denver, CO - The Black Buzzard

11/28 Missoula, MT - Zacc

* with Dawn of Ouroboros

~ with Nott

# with Exist

& with Armed for Apocalypse

^ with Howling Giant