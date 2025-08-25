Anciients Expand North American Tour

They will play six Canadian shows in support of last year's 'Beyond the Reach of the Sun'

Photo: Shimon

BY Alex HudsonPublished Aug 25, 2025

Cosmic metal crushers Anciients have expanded their tour plans in support of last year's Beyond the Reach of the Sun.

The group are hitting the road in the US this week, and they've now expanded their tour through the fall. In addition to lots of shows south of the border, the Canadian group will play six cities in their home country: Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg in late October, later followed by Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa in early November.

See the schedule below. The Prairie shows currently don't have a confirmed opening act, while the shows in Ontario and Quebec feature Howling Giant. Tickets for all the shows are on sale now.

Anciients 2025 Tour Dates:

08/27 Seattle, WA - Substation *~
08/28 Portland, OR - Dante's *~
08/29 Boise, ID - The Shredder *
08/30 Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon *
08/31 Colorado Springs, CO - What's Left Records *
09/02 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street *
09/04 Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA 
09/05 Gastonia, NC - The Rooster *#
09/06 New Orleans, LA - No Dice *#
09/07 Austin, TX - Come And Take It *#
09/08 Houston, TX - Pub 529 &#
09/09 Dallas, TX - TX Tea Room &#
09/11 Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground &
09/12 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick &
09/13 Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead &
09/14 San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside &
09/16 Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonel &
09/17 Reno, NV - The Cellar &
09/18 Eugene, OR - John Henry's &~
09/19 Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion &~
09/20 Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown &~
10/29 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat
10/30 Regina, SK - The Exchange
10/31 Winnipeg, ON - Sidestage 
11/01 Sioux Falls, ND - Bigs Bar 
11/02 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music 
11/03 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade 
11/04 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^
11/05 Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle ^
11/06 Chicago, IL - Live Wire Lounge ^
11/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^
11/08 Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar ^
11/09 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern ^
11/11 Boston, MA - O'Brien's ^
11/12 Portland, OR - Geno's ^
11/13 Providence, RI - The Parlour ^
11/14 New York City, NY - Woodshop ^
11/15 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie ^
11/16 Baltimore, MD - Mobtown Ballroom ^
11/19 Chattanooga, TN - JJ's Bohemia ^
11/20 Huntsville, AL - Mad Malts ^
11/21 Jacksonville, FL - The Albatross ^
11/22 Bradenton, FL - Obscura ^
11/25 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar 
11/26 Denver, CO - The Black Buzzard 
11/28 Missoula, MT - Zacc 

* with Dawn of Ouroboros
~ with Nott
# with Exist
& with Armed for Apocalypse
^ with Howling Giant

