Amy Poehler and Reneé Rapp have a message for men: stop doing flips, because it's not attractive or impressive.

Although they didn't mention anybody by name, this blatant shade against Benson Boone was cast on Poehler's Good Hang podcast, which featured Rapp as a guest last week (May 27).

Poehler broached the subject by saying that, as a straight woman, she didn't like it when men did the splits, adding, "I don't enjoy flexible men." Rapp responded, "I couldn't agree more. I'm not big into boys flipping. We gotta cut that out." That's quite a Regina George thing to say!

Poehler said, "This is just my personal preference, but I totally agree. Any kind of goofy gymnastics?"

Earlier this month, both Rapp and Boone performed at the American Music Awards. During the show, Boone did a flip off the stage and down a staircase, which was both impressive and also goofy as hell. Maybe if he focused less on doing flips, he'd have time to write a good song?