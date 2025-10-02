Broken Social Scene and Stars member Amy Millan shared her first solo album in 16 years this past May, and has now returned with a very festive four-track EP add-on. I Went to Find You (Redux) is available to listen to today.

The autumnal collection treats the record's four singles to fall versions that fit a sonic vibe closely associated with Millan's first two records, 2006's Honey from the Tombs and 2009's Masters of the Burial. The new versions were recorded in August at Pineship Studios, and feature members of Bahamas and Zeus on various instruments, vocals and production alongside Millan.

"I worship the seasons because without them, time slides unbeknownst," Millan shared in a release. "I Went to Find You was the spring heist. But then the songs grew as a perennial. So the songs a harvest after their spring fever were re-storied as the earth tilted to the throw-back 'twang Millan.'" She continued, "I am getting in a van and prancing into your town soon, I hope you can come to the coven of I hope so."

The fall version of Millan's North American tour begins tonight in Boston, MA. She'll play four Canadian shows in Montreal (October 15), Ottawa (October 17), Lake Country (October 19) and Vancouver (October 20) later this month.

