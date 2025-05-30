Amy Millan Reconnects with Her Inner Child on 'I Went to Find You'

Her first solo album in 16 years is out now on Last Gang Records

BY Megan LaPierrePublished May 30, 2025

The impetus behind Amy Millan's first solo album in 16 years, I Went to Find You, was a moment of serendipity. Performing at 2023's Dream Serenade — an annual benefit concert at Toronto's Massey Hall founded by Hayden Desser and his wife to celebrate children with developmental or physical disabilities and their caregivers — provided the Stars and Broken Social Scene vocalist the opportunity to sing with BlackBerry composer Jay McCarrol.

Suddenly, Millan was transported back in time; something about the way their voices blended together was an uncanny reminder of the memory of singing with her father — who died in a car accident just before her fifth birthday — when she was a child. It's the type of déjà vu that catches you completely off-guard and feels weighty with significance.

"I so clearly remember being a kid and putting on my pyjamas and being so excited for nighttime, because that's when my dad and I would sing together," Millan reflected. "Ever since then I've tried to make my life an arrow back to that feeling, but I didn't fully understand that until now."

Whatever the meaning of being pulled back like this was, the path that shot forward was immediately clear: co-writing an album with McCarrol. "I wanted to make an album for your nervous system," Millan explained of the inner child-healing collection of "gentle songs for difficult times," which envelops the listener in airy synths and feathery guitar flourishes.

Listen to I Went to Find You — out now via Last Gang Records — on your streaming platform of choice below; you never know who you may find in its tranquil contours.


