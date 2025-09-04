Vocal titans of heavy music Amy Lee (of Evanescence), Courtney LaPlante (of Spiritbox) and Poppy have confirmed that their teasing will indeed culminate in some sort of collaborative release.

UPDATE (9/4, 1 p.m. ET): The trio's single will arrive as of 4 p.m. ET today, at which point you can check out the music video in the player below.



Whispers of the trio's collaboration began earlier this week on social media, when they posted a press shot together with not a whole lot else in the way of context. Now, they've announced what will presumably be a single titled "End of You," which includes that title and a brief snippet of new music with the lyrics, "'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me," on each of the performers' socials.

Check out the Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles of metal in their respective Instagram posts below.