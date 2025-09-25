GWAR shows are bloody as hell. It's like their whole thing! But now American conservatives have learned about the gory metal band, prompting GWAR to respond to accusations that they're "normalizing violence."

The controversy stems from their set last weekend (September 20) at Riot Fest in Chicago. During the set, they beheaded an effigy of Elon Musk, and there was also a bloody Donald Trump, prompting a pearl-clutching headline from the New York Post.

"The idea that GWAR is normalizing violence is patently absurd," Michael "Blöthar the Berserker" Bishop told Billboard. "We're a group of artists that makes art, and it's really the idea that what we have done is normalizing violence… There's nothing normal about the violence that goes on at a GWAR show. It's a cartoon, it's Looney Tunes."

GWAR have been doing this for decades. During live shows, they've killed figures of every president since (and including) Ronald Reagan, as well as prominent politicians Kamala Harris and Sarah Palin.