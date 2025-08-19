After detailing their new album BETTER earlier this summer, Altered by Mom have now announced an album-release tour that will take the band across Canada this fall.

In addition to their previously announced release show at Toronto's Rivoli on September 5, ABM will spend the better half of October in Western Canada, starting with a show at Regina's O'Hanlans Pub on the 2nd. From there, they've booked gigs in Calgary, Edmonton, Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Golden, Lethbridge and two surprise locales to be announced.

See the dates and announcement below.

Altered by Mom 2025 Tour Dates:

09/05 Toronto, ON - Rivoli

10/02 Regina, SK - O'Hanlans Pub

10/03 Calgary, AB - Palomino Smokehouse

10/04 TBA

10/05 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

10/08 Salmon Arm, BC - Canooligans'

10/09 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird

10/10 Golden, BC - Rockwater Grill and Bar

10/11 Lethbridge, AB - The Slice

10/19 TBA