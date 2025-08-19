After detailing their new album BETTER earlier this summer, Altered by Mom have now announced an album-release tour that will take the band across Canada this fall.
In addition to their previously announced release show at Toronto's Rivoli on September 5, ABM will spend the better half of October in Western Canada, starting with a show at Regina's O'Hanlans Pub on the 2nd. From there, they've booked gigs in Calgary, Edmonton, Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Golden, Lethbridge and two surprise locales to be announced.
See the dates and announcement below.
Altered by Mom 2025 Tour Dates:
09/05 Toronto, ON - Rivoli
10/02 Regina, SK - O'Hanlans Pub
10/03 Calgary, AB - Palomino Smokehouse
10/04 TBA
10/05 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary
10/08 Salmon Arm, BC - Canooligans'
10/09 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird
10/10 Golden, BC - Rockwater Grill and Bar
10/11 Lethbridge, AB - The Slice
10/19 TBA