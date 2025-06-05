Rally up your friends, because Buddies Fest is headed to Tillsonburg, ON, next month for the weekend of July 11 to 13. The all-ages festival will take place at 20 John Pound Road, with an outdoor mainstage located behind the Mill Inn & Eatery and a second indoor stage at Paddy's Underground. Official after parties will also be taking place at the Copper Mug.

The alternative-, indie- and rock-focused lineup includes Dillinger Four, the Flatliners, Drag the River, Chris Cresswell, Drew Thomson Foundation, Loviet, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Single Mothers, Kicksie and many others. The special headliner hitting the mainstage on the final night of the festival will be American punk rock band All.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes are available now via Eventbrite. More information can be found on Buddies Fest's website.