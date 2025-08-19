Alix Fernz — the synth-punk project of Montreal's Alexandre Fournier — has announced his forthcoming sophomore LP, previewed today by the release of its lead single "Couteau à la gorge."

The follow-up to last year's Bizou, Symphonie publicitaire sous influence is set to arrive October 17 via Mothland. According to press notes, the record chronicles "a glamorous lifestyle fuelled by excess," with Fernz "exploring the struggles of a community that has traded daylight for an overdose of neon, and in doing so, shares his own experience of this delinquent idyll."

The 10-track collection has a motorik pulse, its eerie guitars and squelchy synths evoking an '80s psychotronic movie soundtrack. "Couteau à la gorge" is a prime example of the artist's careful yet chaotic mélange of jagged post-punk edges and electropop sensibilities — check out the music video, directed by Annabelle Fournier & Justine Lacoste, below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Symphonie publicitaire sous influence:

1. Ouverture

2. $candale

3. HaHa!

4. 2h15

5. 800 Boul Gouin O, MTL

6. L'asphalte

7. Drama

8. Couteau à la gorge

9. Seringue

10. CHOC

Pre-order Symphonie publicitaire sous influence.