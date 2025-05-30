On her third studio album, Alicia Moffet has self-actualized. No, I'm Not Crying is out today via Cult Nation.

Her first record for her new label home shows the Montreal-based artist oscillating between different modes of pop — from introspective ballads to freeing, disco-inspired numbers like "Fake," a song she wrote about haters on Reddit.

"No, I'm Not Crying is more than just an album — it's a season of my life, captured in sound," Moffet said in a press release. "Every song is a snapshot of a moment, a feeling, or a lesson from the past three years. I've always found it easier to write through the heavier emotions, and after a year of pouring my heart into this record, it became my way of processing them."

After doing the festival rounds across Quebec this summer, Moffet will bring No, I'm Not Crying on a fall tour. She'll hit up Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto along the way. Listen to No, I'm Not Crying and check out the full run of dates below.



Alicia Moffet 2025 Tour Dates:

07/11 Saint-Jérôme, QC - Festival Lumière

07/17 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

08/06 Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Osisko en Lumière

08/08 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - International Balloon Festival

11/05 Quebec City, QC - Impérial

11/06 Quebec City, QC - Impérial

11/12 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/13 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/28 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

11/29 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson