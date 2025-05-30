Alicia Moffet Is Self-Assured on 'No, I'm Not Crying'

The artist's third album is a departure

Photo: Lian Benoit

BY Sydney BrasilPublished May 30, 2025

On her third studio album, Alicia Moffet has self-actualized. No, I'm Not Crying is out today via Cult Nation.

Her first record for her new label home shows the Montreal-based artist oscillating between different modes of pop — from introspective ballads to freeing, disco-inspired numbers like "Fake," a song she wrote about haters on Reddit.

"No, I'm Not Crying is more than just an album — it's a season of my life, captured in sound," Moffet said in a press release. "Every song is a snapshot of a moment, a feeling, or a lesson from the past three years. I've always found it easier to write through the heavier emotions, and after a year of pouring my heart into this record, it became my way of processing them."

After doing the festival rounds across Quebec this summer, Moffet will bring No, I'm Not Crying on a fall tour. She'll hit up Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto along the way. Listen to No, I'm Not Crying and check out the full run of dates below.

 


Alicia Moffet 2025 Tour Dates:

07/11 Saint-Jérôme, QC - Festival Lumière
07/17 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
08/06 Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Osisko en Lumière
08/08 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - International Balloon Festival
11/05 Quebec City, QC - Impérial
11/06 Quebec City, QC - Impérial
11/12 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/13 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/28 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel
11/29 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

@exclaimdotca @Alicia Moffet took the Exclaim! Questionnaire and talked about using psychology to get people to dump scrubs and the art of playing mermaids 🧜‍♀️ Her single "Lay Your Light" dropped Friday ahead of her album No, I'm Not Crying out May 30 #aliciamoffet #canadianmusic #musicinterview ♬ original sound - Exclaim! 🇨🇦
