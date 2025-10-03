Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire have announced their covers EP, Copies of Old Masters Volume 1. The four-track collection is set to be released on November 7 via Dine Alone Records.

The EP features reimagined songs of treasured '90s Canadian bands the Tragically Hip, Doughboys, Shallow North Dakota and Rusty.

In a press release, vocalist George Pettit described the EP as "one of those things where you come up with the idea, you say it out loud, and then you never do it." He continued, "For most people it would probably end there. Lucky for you, Alexisonfire isn't 'most people.' We love fun."

The EP's lead single, a reimagined cover of "Fully Completely" by the Tragically Hip, is streaming below.

Copies of Old Masters Volume 1 is available to preorder in various formats here.



Copies of Old Masters Volume 1:

1. Neighbourhood Villain (Doughboys)

2. Cuz (Shallow North Dakota)

3. Fully Completely (The Tragically Hip)

4. Misogyny (Rusty)