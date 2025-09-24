Alessia Cara was due to play some dates in Latin America this fall, but those have recently been cancelled due to what she calls "unprofessionalism" from an involved promoter.

In a lengthy statement posted to socials, the singer shared her disappointment with the cancellation, especially after the US leg of her Love & Hyperbole world tour was also axed earlier this year.

"I'll be honest and say the promoter for the Argentina and Brazil shows simply lost faith and pulled out," she wrote. "We tried to reason, tried to scale back on production, and do everything we can to find a solution, but ultimately it came down to not seeing eye to eye and having no choice but to cancel."

Cara went on to explain that the loss of these dates also affected her stops in Mexico, as she couldn't sustain them financially without the backing of the other shows. She also shared she's no longer working with the people responsible, saying she's "frustrated by the unprofessionalism, mishandling and lack of communication."

"The industry is in a very weird place right now in many ways, so please try to have some grace for artists and their teams doing their best to navigate this new landscape. I understand if you're upset with me, and I'm so sorry," Cara continued.

Read Cara's whole statement below.