Brittany Howard, Heath Fogg and Zac Cockrell put Alabama Shakes on hiatus back in 2018, and they haven't released original material since 2015's Sound & Color — but that changes today with the release of "Another Life."

"When I wrote 'Another Life,' I was thinking about all the lives we carry," Howard shared in a statement. "The ones we're living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn't meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine. This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are. It's about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn't really goodbye. It's more like I'll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I'm glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again."

The single marks the band's first for Island Records. Hear it below, and stay tuned for more.

In a previous statement, Howard hinted that new music was on the way:

Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes. This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound and Color and eight years since we played a show. But, we didn't want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can't wait to experience that 'feeling' when we start playing those first few notes of "Don't Wanna Fight" or "Gimme All Your Love."

Alabama Shakes are due to hit Toronto's Budweiser Stage next week (September 6), with support from Bahamas.