The frontman of Welsh post-hardcore band Holding Absence has claimed that an AI-generated "band," which cites them as an influence, has now surpassed his own (not AI-generated) band's monthly listener count on Spotify.

UPDATE (10/2, 9:53): Someone calling themselves Andrew Frelon — the very same person who claimed credit for the AI-generated band the Velvet Sundown, whose popularity went viral back in July — has claimed that they're behind Bleeding Verse, the AI band influenced by Holding Absence that has since surpassed their Spotify listenership.

In a Medium article published yesterday (October 1), which Frelon sent to Exclaim! via email, they admitted to "being behind the latest thing in AI that everyone everywhere positively hates." (Okay, edgelord!)

Frelon went on to claim that, much like with the Velvet Sundown's quote-unquote music, Bleeding Verse's catalogue was created in "about 15 minutes" using Suno and uploaded to streaming platforms via the Distrokid account that also services "hundreds of other AI bands on my roster."

Lucas Woodland took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter yesterday (September 30) to call out the unnamed act he claims was modelled after Holding Absence's music, who have overtaken the real band's Spotify streaming tally after just two months.

"It's shocking, it's disheartening, it's insulting — mostly importantly — it's a wake-up call."

Woodland added, "Oppose AI music, or bands like us will stop existing."

As per The Music's reporting, the AI group is believed to be called Bleeding Verse, who do in fact currently boast a monthly listenership of 897,349 on the platform compared to Holding Absence's 847,638. Bleeding Verse's Instagram account bio notes that they use "AI-assisted instrumentation and vocals," and their YouTube channel description does in fact name-check Holding Absence (as well as Dayseeker) as an influence.

Some users on Reddit have noted that Bleeding Verse's music has regularly been featured on Spotify's personalized Discover Weekly and Release Radar playlists, as well as coming up via the Spotify DJ feature [via NME].

Just last week, the streaming giant said it had removed 75 million "spammy tracks" from the platform and targeting impersonators in their crackdown on AI amid reports that AI-generated songs were being uploaded to deceased musicians' profiles. Perhaps the scariest thing about the increased prevalence of AI-generated music is the thought of it eventually becoming sophisticated enough that the fact that it's AI slop isn't obvious; as this case with Bleeding Verse suggests, that day might have already come.