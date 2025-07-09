Los Angeles, CA-based black metallers Agriculture have announced the upcoming release of their sophomore album, previewed today by lead single "Bodhidharma." They've likewise announced a North American tour for later this year, which will include a Canadian stop in Vancouver.

The Spiritual Sound is set to arrive October 3 via the Flenser. It's the follow-up to the band's 2023 self-titled debut — one of Exclaim!'s 50 best albums of that year — as well as their 2024 EP, Living Is Easy.

"Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen Buddhism, was an Indian monk who famously stared at the wall of a cave for nine years," explained Agriculture co-vocalist Dan Meyer of the record's lead single. "He even cut off his eyelids in order to prevent himself from falling asleep. At one time, another monk approached him in his cave and pleaded 'Master, my head is on fire with anxiety, can you pacify my mind?' Bodhidharma just kept staring at the wall and Huike waited outside of the cave all night until he was buried in snow up to his waist. Finally, as a gesture of desperation he cut off his arm and offered it to the great master. Huike later became Bodhidharma's successor."

Listen to the collision of heaviness and ambience that is "Bodhidharma" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the band's tour itinerary — including a show at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on November 18. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local.



The Spiritual Sound:

1. My Garden

2. Flea

3. Micah (5:15am)

4. The Weight

5. Serenity

6. The Spiritual Sound

7. Dan's Love Song

8. Bodhidharma

9. Hallelujah

10. The Reply

Pre-order The Spiritual Sound.

Agriculture 2025 Tour Dates:

10/27 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger $

10/28 Austin, TX - Mohawk $

10/30 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade $

10/31 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $

11/01 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore $

11/02 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer $

11/04 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

11/06 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

11/08 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/11 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

11/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

11/14 Boise, ID - Neurolux

11/16 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

11/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

11/19 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

11/21 Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

11/22 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

12/04 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

12/05 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

$ with Boris