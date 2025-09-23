Long-running New York hardcore outfit Agnostic Front have announced their first album in six years, Echoes in Eternity, which is due to arrive November 7 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Vocalist Roger Miret shared of the effort in a release:

We have always taken risks, never followed the pack and are really proud of how the album turned out. The songs feel fresh, and the lyrics are current and personal. It's an attestment [sic] to our longevity, dedication, and leading the forefront in our genre. What we do in life now Echoes in Eternity and it shows! The songs viciously hit hard and the sound is HUGE compliments of our producer Mike Dijan and an electrifying mix by Zeuss at Planet-Z!! You will enjoy cranking the volume up on this beast!

The album is previewed today by lead single "Way of War, which is described as "how the corrupt politicians greed pulls us and many other nations into senseless wars. These actions unfortunately, come with casualties that civilians never call for. It's the way of war."

Hear that below and check out the album tracklist below that.



Echoes in Eternity:

1. Way of War

2. You Say

3. Matter of Life & Death

4. Tears for Everyone

5. Divided

6. Sunday Matinee

7. I Can't Win

8. Turn Up the Volume

9. Art of Silence

10. Shots Fired

11. Hell to Pay

12. Evolution of Madness

13. Skip the Trial

14. Obey

15. Eyes Open Wide