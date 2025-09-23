Los Angeles trip-pop duo After became DSP algorithm favourites just before the release of their self-titled debut EP earlier this year, and they're not slowing down any time soon. After EP 2 is out October 17 via Mom + Pop.

The new release boasts six tracks, including the previously released single "Outbound." No other information has been revealed about the EP as of time of publication, but you can check out the tracklist below.

Between support dates for a few different acts, After will play four headlining dates this fall — including a lone Canadian stop at the Baby G in Toronto October 18. Tickets are sold out, but you can try your hand at Ticketmaster resale, if you dare.

After EP 2:

1. Deep Diving

2. The Field

3. Where we are now

4. Baroque

5. Outbound

6. Close your eyes