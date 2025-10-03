I hate to double-dip on Staff Picks, but in the case of AFI's Silver Bleeds the Black Sun..., its excellent lead single did in fact signal the overall quality of the entire project.

AFI have always existed on the margins — albeit with a wholly dedicated fanbase, many of whom have been going strong for multiple decades — with the band constantly searching for new corners of fringe genres to explore and make their own. Without suffering for the fashion, they've managed to remain in vogue without ever catching sellout allegations over the years. From their hardcore roots through to emo and alt-rock, they've tried on every moody hat available since their inception in the early '90s.

This time around, for their 12th full-length album, they've switched things up once again, digging into everything from the Cure-indebted new wave to the '80s goth of Bauhaus and post-punk akin to the growing contemporary Slavic underground represented most prominently by genre loyalists Molchat Doma.

The band's goal with this album was to encapsulate a singular mood, and they succeed. Without delving too much into the concurrent aesthetic choices the band have made this time around (nice moustache, Davey), this is goth kid music fully grown. Fan service with a stylish surprise.

In addition to stellar lead single "Behind the Clock" and punk-disco revelation "Holy Visions," the tight 34-minute album's standouts include "Spear of Truth," "Marguerite" and "Nooneunderground."

Whether or not AFI choose to reinvent themselves again on the next album, I'm confident their decision will be sound.