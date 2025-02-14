The rebrand of Addison Rae should be studied. The current cohort of pop enthusiasts has embraced the TikTok-dance-star-turned-Brooklyn-gay-fave, likely in part thanks to a Charli XCX co-sign, but also because she's three for three with her latest singles.

"High Fashion" is the latest addition to the pile — a Confessions of a Shopaholic-coded track that gets the same sultry treatment as the songs you'd hear on an FM radio pre-game mix in 2007. It's kind of giving "Diet Pepsi" 2, but it's still good enough that we'll forgive Rae for showing feet for free on the single art.

The music video is a lot of Rae giving sexy eyes to the camera while covered in powdered sugar. Even if Rae doesn't "want your drugs," Ontario isn't the only place in the middle of a snowstorm right now! Watch it below.