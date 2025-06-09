8

Making a career pivot is tough. Against all odds, Addison Rae, the once-viral TikTok dancer, has made a seamless transition into a bonafide pop superstar.

After a lukewarm reception to her 2023 debut EP, AR, it wasn't initially clear who the Louisiana native was as an artist. There were glimmers of pop girl energy, but ultimately, the four-track effort felt underdone and didn't make a big enough splash to set her apart.

Following a striking collaboration with Charli XCX on Brat and it's completely different but also still brat's "Von Dutch" remix, Rae returned with her first major label single, "Diet Pepsi," in summer 2024, which was a pleasant surprise. Highlighting comparisons to Lana Del Rey's early work, the first offering of Rae's elevated sound — and one of Exclaim!'s Best Songs of 2024 — was a dreamy whirlwind of wispy vocals and modulation.

The critically-acclaimed track marked her first collaboration with female songwriter-producers Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser, the former being signed to Swedish bigwig Max Martin's publishing group. The trio would go on to build out the magical, intimate world of Rae's self-titled debut album, one of the few mainstream pop records ever produced entirely by women.

On Addison, her inspirations are clear: songs like "Fame Is a Gun" and "Times Like These" borrow from Britney Spears' Y2K pop, while "New York" and "Money Is Everything" are a taste of the Charli XCX hyperpop world. Yet, Rae manages to create a sonic landscape that feels distinctly hers, boasting nostalgic beats with a refreshing infusion of modern sounds. (Plus a healthy amount of reverb.)

With Rae's sensual voice driving each track, it feels like she's sharing her deepest secrets with you — even if she's not. Rae strays from penning hyper-specific lyrics, instead cooing about feeling free, summer love and high fashion. The beauty of pop music is that it doesn't have to be a brooding, moody recounting of life. It's fun! Akin to Rae's bubbly personality, the album is a through-line for navigating modern girlhood, made by three women experimenting in the studio.

However, there isn't necessarily much new ground to mine. Of the album's 12 tracks, five were previously released, and two are short interludes. Notably, the pre-released tracks are the strongest on the record, effortlessly showcasing what the record would offer. Of the new offerings, "In The Rain" is a refreshingly honest track about Rae's fruitful career pivot while dealing with criticism at every corner. "Keepin' a smile on my face for protection / Turning my tears into gold," she sings.

Addison — both the album and the person — don't take themselves too seriously. However, this playfulness shouldn't be mistaken for lack of substance. The album is an earnest, succinct group of tracks that freely flow into each other, and by the end of its 33-minute runtime, every song deserves its spot on the tracklist. The omission of ballads, which Rae told The New York Times was intentional, makes sense in the movement-fuelled oyster of a world she's built ("Baby come touch the pearl," she purrs on "Aquamarine"); her dance background was a key influence, emphasizing how the motion of her music is in conversation with her body.

Rae's youthful energy overflows into the album's visual identity. She further channels the late '90s and early-aughts pop aesthetic with the album cover, seemingly mirroring the artwork for Madonna's Ray of Light, a noted seminal album for Rae and her collaborators during Addison's recording process. Likewise, each music video feels singular yet referential, elevated by chic vintage garb, kitschy wigs and the aforementioned extraordinary maneuvering — whether it's a steady head bop or a full-on dance routine.

When Addison was announced in late April, it was labelled as "the first & last album by Addison Rae," which sparked panic amongst her listeners. In the weeks since, Rae has stated that she intends to drop her middle name (her surname is Easterling) and go by Addison. "I feel like I've surpassed Addison Rae," she confirmed to ELLE. "It's just Addison now."

Boasting a singular name is the true making of a pop star. That being said, as she shares on "Money Is Everything," you can never shake the unwavering nature of appreciating your past self: "The girl I used to be is still the girl inside of me," she chants — and that's the charm of Addison.