A Day to Remember are teaming up with fellow pop-punk legends Yellowcard for a co-headlining North American tour this fall.

Aptly titled the Maximum Fun tour, the 36-city trek will take them across the US and Canada. The tour will kick off in Cuyahoga Falls, OH on September 5. Two days later, they will head north for a single Canadian show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage (September 7) with State Champs and Boundaries as support before concluding the rest of the tour stateside.

Yellowcard's upcoming new album Better Days will arrive in the middle of the tour's run. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (June 4) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard Tour Dates:

09/05 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center *

09/07 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

09/10 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

09/11 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/13 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^

09/14 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/16 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

09/17 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

09/19 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

09/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

09/23 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *

09/24 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/26 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre *

09/27 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/28 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

10/22 Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena +

10/23 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

10/25 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +

10/26 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater +

10/28 Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena +

10/29 Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena +

10/31 Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena +

11/01 Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena +

11/02 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory +

1104 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena +

11/05 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena +

11/06 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center +

11/08 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena +

11/09 Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena +

11/11 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum +

11/13 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum +

11/14 Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center +

11/18 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena +

11/20 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center +

11/21 Sustin, TX - Moody Center +

11/22 Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center +

* with State Champs and Boundaries

^ with the Wonder Years and Boundaries

+ with the Wonder Years and Dinosaur Pile-Up