September will forever be back-to-school season for those of us who remain academia-pilled; there's something so exciting about the idea of fresh pens and crisp notebook pages hungry for ink. Dwelling in the land of infinite possibilities is also pretty much the whole deal with our New Faves section, where we introduce a new class of emerging Canadian artists and the yearbook superlatives they could very well live up to — brutalist post-punk most likely to feature a familiar Montrealer's voice, Saskatoon punk most likely to be the life of the after(life) party and more.

You've been voted most likely to need shades to take in these acts' bright futures on our Spotify playlist.

dead ex girlfriends

Saskatoon, SK

For fans of: Vial, Bad Waitress, Crawlers



dead ex girlfriends throw one hell of a party, and you're invited. Hailing from Treaty 6 territory, the quartet kick out a propulsive blend of riot grrrl, grunge and punk rock that revels in unadulterated catharsis. Whether they're unleashing pure rage on "sober up." or leaning into heavier, dreamier territory on the expansive "not the one.," their debut album take me to the after party. (out September 12) is not to be missed.

Em Moore

Glisha

Vancouver, BC

For fans of: Joyce Wrice, Charlotte Day Wilson



The Filipino-Canadian singer-songwriter describes herself as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's lovechild — a lofty comparison to say the least, but Glisha knows what she brings to the party. On latest single "time and time again," she evokes the thoughtful melancholy of the former's "Hampstead," reflecting on the anxiety of choosing a nontraditional career path atop fluttery fingerpicking and circular, tick-tock percussion that makes the antagonizing clock work for her, not against her.

Megan LaPierre

Superstar Crush

Hamilton, ON

For fans of: Blondie, Alvvays



Hamilton power-pop four-piece Superstar Crush are hot off the release of their debut album, Way Too Much, after three years of developing hype across the GTHA. Exploring lust, love and heartbreak, the album describes the chaos of dating and partying with friends as young adults, filtered through a distinctly Steeltown lens. After winning Bridgeworks' 2024 battle of the bands and playing the noteworthy Supercrawl north stage, this band is rising rapidly — don't miss out!

Sarah Jessica Rintjema

Tebby & the Heavy

Edmonton, AB

For fans of: My Bloody Valentine, La Luz, Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet



Riding waves of reverb to a place where shoegaze and surf rock converge, Tebby & the Heavy offer fuzzed-out psychedelia from the Prairies. The trio's just-released debut, Heavy Afternoon, coasts on massive, spectral swells of guitar that reach euphoric crescendos on songs like "Soothe" and "Fallen Away from You" — but "Don't Wait, Don't Bother" and "I'm on Fire" find menacing undercurrents that up the intensity. It's equal parts dreamy and deadly.

Paul Blinov

Ways of Hiding

Montreal, QC

For fans of: Anamai, Split Layer, Siouxie and the Banshees



Quietly delivering an EP on Bandcamp last month, Ways of Hiding pairs the haunted howl of Anna Mayberry (ANAMAI, HSY) with familiar faces from Montreal's underground, building out a brutalist post-punk melancholia. Mayberry mostly sings from a slightly bouncier twist than the future-shocked folk zone of her work in ANAMAI here — but on "Hunger/Money," she adopts a heaving snarl to narrate the transfiguration of human bodies into liquid capital while the band labours through push-pull pugilism.

Tom Beedham

Lend your ear to fresh tracks from these artists, as well as other recent New Faves, below on our Spotify playlist.