Despite the old superstition, it's actually been scientifically proven that bad things don't come in threes. The scientific method wasn't even necessary, because power trios exist — and we have an abundance of them to keep you safe from black cats and sidewalk cracks with our October New Faves. Soundtrack spooky season with bilingual shoegaze from Vancouver, Ottawa's most badass punk moms, a band with "boo" literally in their name, and more. Presented by CIRA Canadian Shield — personal cybersecurity for Canadians, by Canadians.

Skip the tricks and get straight to the treats by listening to these acts on our Spotify playlist.

bloom effect

Vancouver, BC

For fans of: Slowdive, Cocteau Twins, Ride



Shoegaze and dream pop bands have long played with language in unique ways, from My Bloody Valentine's incomprehensible sighs to Cocteau Twins' invented words. Vancouver's bloom effect continue this great tradition by putting a bilingual spin on shoegaze: their newly released oscilón EP pairs Argentinian-born singer-bassist Jula Lafit's angelic, reverb-shrouded Spanish and English melodies with heavy waves of distortion, sounding simultaneously ultra-heavy and as soft as a warm blanket.

Alex Hudson

The Boojums

Port Hawkesbury, NS

For fans of: The Soft Boys, the Wesleys



As they gear up to fittingly release their self-titled debut album on Halloween, the Boojums have already cultivated a dedicated following, uploading VHS tapes of their performances online since forming less than a year ago. The rustic nostalgia of those grainy recordings is perfectly suited to the scrappy music of bassist Sara Johnston, drummer Patrick Murphy and guitarist-vocalist Willie Stratton, who spin robust power pop with a classic garage feistiness on recent singles "Burnin Up" and "Wings of Fire."

Megan LaPierre

Gizmo

Charlottetown, PE

For fans of: Absolute Losers, Yo La Tengo



Gizmo became indie rock staples throughout the East Coast after the release of their debut 2023 EP, Buddy System. The EP's guitar-driven melodies and catchy hooks evoke a vintage feeling that stretches far beyond its eight-minute runtime, tapping into their '90s slacker rock influences from the mournful "Luanne" to the upbeat "Prisoner Functionary." Catch Gizmo on their nationwide tour this month, which is taking them throughout Ontario, to Montreal and back again.

Karlie Rogers

Satya

Montreal, QC

For fans of: Hope Tala, Mereba



Morocco-born, Montreal-based Satya is a storyteller above all else. Her current medium of choice is an early-aughts-inspired blend of pop and R&B that brings the self-assured wisdom of acts like Destiny's Child into the modern era with the power trio that is rhythmic finger-plucking, 808s and breathy stacks of harmonies on latest offering "Realness" — a sonic portrait of "real recognize real" if there ever was one. If spells and self-love manifestations are your autumnal vibe, let Satya be your spirit guide.

Megan LaPierre

Wet for Days

Ottawa, ON

For fans of: L7, the Distillers, the Slits



Ottawa-based punk band Wet for Days are some of the hardest rocking moms out there. The trio's indomitable energy suffuses each track on their recently released self-titled debut album, whether they're exploring burning desire on "Wet for Days," tearing apart toxic masculinity on the punchily cathartic "Alpha Male," or taking an honest look at mental health on "Anxiety." Interludes like "Don't Worry, Be Mommy" and "Spaghetti" feature the band's kids, adding that much more heart and fun to the record.

Em Moore

Check out these artists and other recent homegrown discoveries on our Spotify playlist below.