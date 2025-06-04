Train are pretty cringe at this point, but "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" admittedly still kind of holds up in the unapologetically corny love song canon. "She listens like spring and she talks like June," Pat Monahan sings in between referencing fried chicken and soy lattes, and one can't help but wonder: in what way could someone talk like the month of June?

New leading hypothesis: the woman in "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" speaks like June's New Faves, intoning nuances from Winnipeg slowcore to North Bay riot grrrl and more. Let them sweep you off your feet below, and dance along the light of day hand in hand with other emerging Canadian artists of note on our Spotify playlist.

Ambre Ciel

Montreal, QC

For fans of: Patrick Watson, Alexandra Stréliski



Old adages about hypocrisy notwithstanding, sonically speaking, an Ambre Ciel song is a glass house. On her debut album still, there is the sea, the classically trained composer, pianist, violinist and singer toggles back and forth between straight-on instrumentals teeming with cinematic majesty and letting her serene voice — which lands somewhere between Margaux Sauvé of Ghostly Kisses and Beach House's Victoria Legrand — lead the expansive orchestral arrangements in a more pop-friendly, balladic direction with a lacquered elegance.

Megan LaPierre

Cut Cult

Location: Nova Scotia

For fans of: Holy Fuck, SUUNS, Beak>



Cut Cult emerges from the Nova Scotian airwaves like a thunderclap across the North Atlantic sky. Being an assemblage of current and former members of Holy Fuck helmed by Brian Borcherdt, it's no wonder the group deal in such a distinctly heart-palpitating and hypnotic post-rock format without even breaking a sweat. Building on the momentum of lead single "Lame Horse," Cut Cult's debut EP, First Three, is slated to arrive imminently.

Nikolas Barkman

meadows

Winnipeg, MB

For fans of: Alex G, Duster, Horse Jumper of Love



meadows is the slowcore project of Winnipeg's Isiah Schellenberg. After a few years of slowly drip-releasing singles, EPs, and albums of self-described "walking music," the latest track from the lo-fi devotee quickens the pace, jogging into a gleaming new era, with a full backing band letting a little sunlight into his curtain-drawn approach on "River, Again." The lyrics, however, still embrace a little darkness: Schellenberg wrestles with repeated malaise, throwing away flowers in his house before faltering during the refrain, "How'd I get so far down?"

Myles Tiessen

Peach Pact

North Bay, ON

For fans of: Bad Waitress, Hole, Bikini Kill



When the craving for high-energy, grunge-y, riot grrrl-infused punk rock hits, look no further than Peach Pact to quench your thirst. Whether the North Bay-based trio are reclaiming their joy on the soaring statement of empowerment that is the title track to their debut album Die Hydrated (out June 13) or unleashing their rage on the immensely cathartic "For Ivy, For Now," their burgeoning catalogue is already chock full of songs guaranteed to fill your cup.

Em Moore

SENTRIES

Lethbridge, AB

For fans of: Blessed, METZ, Greys



Since Kim Elliot unveiled the SENTRIES moniker five years ago, the Lethbridge musician has already released three full-length albums. The latest, May's Gem of the West, will alter your brain chemistry with floating micro-dosed melodies, then sizzle your synapses with punishing noise. Vancouver's independent music lovers get to experience Elliot's brutish and beautiful sonic sprawl live at this year's Music Waste Festival, and everyone else should keep an eye out, as SENTRIES has promised more show announcements soon.

Leslie Ken Chu

Check out tracks by these artists and other recent New Faves on our Spotify playlist below.