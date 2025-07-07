Well, we've officially made it to July: the hottest, sweatiest month of the year. You know what else is hot? July's batch of New Faves, featuring the rapper quite literally putting Mile End on the map, bleary dream pop from Winnipeg, one of the most vital punk releases of 2025 so far, and more. Give them all a clammy midsummer handshake below, and listen to them alongside other recent best-kept Canadian secrets on our Spotify playlist.

?NUMB?DAME?

Vancouver, BC

For fans of: Mannequin Pussy, Leftover Crack, PISS



After winning CITR's Shindig Battle of the Bands earlier this year, ?NUMB?DAME? released their album give us ten million dollars to kill arms dealers on June 11. Throughout the eight tracks, the band deliver mosh-ready, energetic outbursts mixed with deeply melancholy emo ballad moments. Their music is a satisfying mix of sadness and rage communicated through a sprawl of poetic lyrics.

Francis Baptiste

Fléau DiCaprio

Montreal, QC

For fans of: Too $hort, Baby Keem, Central Cee



Newly signed to Joy Ride Records, rapper Fléau Dicaprio literally put his Mile End neighbourhood on the map with his new album Big Wop - Mile-End sur la map. Much more layered and sequenced than his debut project, this album still retains the lyrical rawness and banging Danny Ill production that built his musical foundation. A mix of features from newcomers and veterans all held together by clever skits, this is a solid offering from a rising star.

Antoine-Samuel Mauffette Alavo

dogwhistle

Toronto, ON

For fans of: Terry Green, Emma Goldman, Uniform



Last year, Toronto-based post-hardcore band dogwhistle burst onto the scene in a flurry of gorgeously textured noise, groovily pummelling riffs, and intensely energetic live shows. All of this is captured perfectly on their recently released debut EP, textile waste, which is one of the most vital punk releases of 2025. Kenley Meredith Ku's powerful vocals reflect the urgency of the lyrics, whether addressing the gamification of warfare or the nature of colonial violence.

Em Moore

Karma Glider

Montreal, QC

For fans of: DIIV, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Primal Scream



The music of Montreal's Karma Glider truly imparts meaning to the term "bittersweet," with both of the group's newest singles being equal parts melancholic and danceable. Picture tight reverb-laden rhythms weaving through whirlpools of amplifier feedback, all while Susil Sharma's unmistakably granular vocals ring out over the mix, as if through a public address system. It's a bursting transmission of air-clearing sound — a motor getting into gear for the debut LP From the Haze of a Revved Up Youth.

Nikolas Barkman

sundayclub

Winnipeg, MB

For fans of: Slowdive, Hazel English



Courtney Carmichael and Nikki St. Pierre immediately set the scene, transporting us to a titular Winnipeg avenue in the dead of another merciless winter on "Bannatyne." With a driving backbeat and hazy atmospherics, their first offering for Paper Bag Records arrives as fully-formed, dreamy indie pop, bathed in incandescent blue lighting and filtered through nostalgic Kodak film. Everything about sundayclub evokes a sense of place and time; a moment you know you'll long for before it's even over.

Megan LaPierre

Check out tracks from these artists and other recent New Faves on our Spotify playlist below.