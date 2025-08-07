"I am embarrassed to say this, but I'll say it to you: I'm a dilettante, especially when it comes to horror. I have massive blind spots. I like to write horror, but I don't necessarily watch all of the horror," writer-director Zach Cregger admits, speaking to Exclaim! from L.A. during the press junket for his latest film, Weapons.

Agree to disagree, Cregger knows horror through and through, whether he admits — or realizes — it or not. Barbarian, his 2022 sleeper hit of a directorial debut, housed a multitude of references and homages to the genre's great films from Hollywood and around the world, from Get Out to an Irish television movie about the Troubles.

While Cregger admits to Exclaim! that his knowledge of Canadian horror is particularly wanting — it's okay, we'll forgive him for not knowing Ginger Snaps — he quickly acknowledges the impact Japanese cinema has had on Hollywood's current favourite genre.

"Pulse, you know that scene, that famous scene?" Cregger asks.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse (or Kairo) contains one of the genre's scariest moments that foregoes the usual tropes and tricks used to disturb an audience. In a quiet scene, Masatoshi Matsuo as Toshio Yabe ignores the warnings of a "forbidden room" while snooping around the apartment of a man who has just hung himself. Entering the vacant room, he encounters a ghost that seemingly comes to life in a recessed wall. As she walks towards Yabe, her wobbly movements are slow and oddly contorted yet controlled.

This sequence's enduring quality has been analyzed endlessly, with cinephiles pointing towards its muted nature. There aren't any jump scares or swish editing to elicit a fright; rather, a creeping feeling of unanswered fear undercuts the entire scene. While Cregger points to the "completely bizarre posture" of the ghost as the borrowed idea in Weapons, it's actually the tone of that scene that finds its way into the horrifying tension of his film.

Weapons, in theatres August 8, investigates the mysterious disappearance of 17 children in a small town. All 17 were members of Ms. Justine Gandy's (Julia Garner) class, and all 17 disappeared from their homes at the same time: on a Wednesday at 2:17 am. The film digs into this story through the perspectives of various people in the community separated by distinct segments, including Justine; Josh Brolin's Archer, the father of a missing student; and Anthony, played by Austin Abrahms, the local drug addict and petty burglar.

"Julia's chapter is the first chapter, and it's definitely the slowest; and Josh's is the second-slowest," Cregger explains. "You should feel like the movie is ramping up towards something awful."

As Weapons sorts through the town's messy history, Cregger balances the "something awful" with that sullen impression of Pulse. He carefully chooses when to bring in an effective jump scare and an instant of gory delight, and when to strike an unsettling fear into his audience through hushed, sinister pieces.

The film carries a musicality, especially as it transitions through the different characters. By the time we sit with Anthony, the explanation for the disappearance isn't fully realized, but the audience has clued in to the peculiarity of it. Anthony's chapter matches the character's vice, and an infectious beat moves us along with him.

"We scored it like an 808, four-on-the floor kind of a vibe," Cregger says, discussing the pacing of this section and the film in general. "I want this movie to be frenetic and have a real sense of momentum — it should be accelerating."

Aiding the film's push, Cregger instills a healthy amount of humour, not necessarily through one-liners or banter, but in a recognition that this entire premise is "batshit crazy."

Considering Cregger's background as a founding member of the comedy troupe the Whitest Kids U' Know and starring in various sitcoms in the 2010s, such as NBC's Friends with Benefits and TBS's Wrecked, it's not surprising that his films have a certain amount of levity to them. But for the sketch comedy actor turned horror director, injecting humour into his films isn't a consequence of muscle memory; it's an intentional decision.

"Tension and release. It's part of the experience. If it's all tension, it's just kind of unpleasant," he observes. "But when you get to take a beat and catch your breath and laugh, it's more fun. I like that. Drag Me to Hell is one of my favourite things. That movie is hysterical — I'm into that."

Cregger may think himself to be a "dilettante" of the form, but Weapons proves otherwise. The peaks and valleys he creates, the ability to make a film that can draw comparisons to Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the command to hold an audience captive even when peering terrified through our fingers — it all marks the work of someone with a deep understanding of horror as a genre and an art form, even if subconsciously.