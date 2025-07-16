After premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Amy Berg's documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley is getting a wide release, with it's first trailer being revealed today.

The film compiles interviews with those closest to the late singer-songwriter, including his mother Mary Guibert, his bandmates and his former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser. It follows his childhood into his New York adolescence in the art scene, and of course, the fame that came with his sole album, 1994's Grace. The trailer shows old photos, voicemails and archival footage that has never been seen before.

It's Never Over hits theatres August 8, then will premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max (likely on Crave in Canada) winter 2026. Check out the trailer below.