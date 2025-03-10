Pavements — the Pavement biopic/documentary mish-mash — has a few different parts to it, and it seems a teaser for the biopic aspect has just been released.

UPDATE (3/10, 12:29 p.m. ET): As BrooklynVegan reports, Pavements will finally hit theatres in May. It's being distributed by MUBI, which will have exclusive streaming rights after the film's theatrical run.

The look at Range Life: A Pavement Story shows Joe Keery (Djo) as Stephen Malkmus. The film also stars Jason Schwartzman, Tim Heidecker, Nat Wolff and others, who in Pavements also star as fictionalized versions of themselves.

It's a lot to wrap your head around, but the concept itself sounds pretty cool. The trailer is set to the track "Shady Lane" which has the lyric "You've been chosen as an extra in the movie adaptation of the sequel to your life."

Pavements hit the festival circuit last year, and a wide release date hasn't been shared yet, but this new teaser for Range Life ends with text that reads, "This Christmas get dressed for success?" Watch it below.