There certainly hasn't been any lack of anticipation in the lead-up to Deliver Me from Nowhere, the Bruce Springsteen biopic based on the Warren Zanes book of the same title, which is about the making of the 1982 seminal album Nebraska. It didn't hurt that we found out over a year ago that The Bear breakout Jeremy Allen White would be taking on the role of the Boss — including doing his own singing, which earned Springsteen's nod of approval.

At long last, the first trailer for the Scott Cooper-directed film — now seemingly titled Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere — is here, and sees White's Springsteen taking on many forms: tortured soul, studio savant, venerable squinter and sweat-drenched live performer extraordinaire.

We also get glimpses of Jeremy Strong, who plays manager Jon Landau and gives a voiceover speech with an extended metaphor about the album being Springsteen's opportunity to repair "the hole in his bedroom" growing up, and consequently, the world. Stephen Graham appears in flashback scenes as the Boss's father, while Paul Walter Hauser embodies recording engineer Mike Batlan.

Give it a watch below. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere hits theatres October 24.