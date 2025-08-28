On top of releasing an album and sharing plans for a new record, FKA twigs will also be making her return to the acting world this year.

In a new teaser shared by Magnolia Pictures yesterday (August 27), twigs can be seen starring alongside Nicolas Cage and Noah Jupe in the upcoming biblical horror movie The Carpenter's Son. The film, written and directed by Lofty Nathan, is set to arrive this fall.

Centred around a "holy family" in Roman Egypt, The Carpenter's Son sees Cage credited as "the Carpenter," twigs as "the Mother," and Jupe's character as "the Boy," who become "the targets of horrors, natural and divine." Although the characters are currently unnamed, it doesn't take too much research to deduce which role each actor will be playing!

When twigs said she was "full and abundant and ready to give birth" while announcing her new album EUSEXUA Afterglow, perhaps she was also referring to this film, too.

Watch the teaser below.