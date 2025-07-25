Mike Judge is having a busy year. Alongside the King of the Hill reboot coming in two weeks, the first episode of the third season of the Beavis and Butt-Head revival will arrive September 3 on Comedy Central.

A trailer for this season shows the dynamic duo attempting to buy Metallica with a helicopter filled with gold bars, before accidentally hitting James Hetfield in the face with one of them. It also shows them as aliens, old guys, fast food workers, and getting hit by cars while trying to perform some diet X Games-looking stunts. Watch it below.

This season of the reboot will be the first to debut on cable, with Comedy Central premiering the episodes. The first two seasons went straight to streaming on Paramount+. It's unclear when the episodes will make it to streaming.