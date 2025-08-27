Running from October 2 to 12, the Vancouver International Film Festival is returning to its home city for its 44th year, and organizers have announced the festival's six official selections for this year's edition, as well as new additions to its programming team.

UPDATE (8/27, 4:50 p.m. ET): VIFF has announced the full lineup for its 2025 edition, which will screen roughly 170 feature films and 100 shorts across multiple Vancouver venues throughout the 10 day event this October.

This festival will open with Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vauge. Making their Canadian premieres this year are Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother, Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, Paolo Sorrentino's La Grazia and more.

Among this year's list of most anticipated films are Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Annemarie Jacir's Palestine 36 and Chandler Levack's Mile End Kicks, which Exclaim! will be presenting.

VIFF will also platform films produced or co-produced in British Columbia, such as Mayumi Yoshida's Akashi, Jennifer Chiu's Clan of the Painted Lady and Bryce Hodgson's Thanks to the Hard Work of the Elephants.

Lastly, Ido Fluk's Köln 75 will round out the festival alongside VIFF's closing gala featuring a performance by pianist and composer Chris Gestrin.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 28) at noon. See the full schedule on VIFF's website.

The six features revealed for this year's official selections include the Canadian premieres of South Korean auteur Hong Sangsoo's What Does That Nature Say to You and Romanian provocateur Radu Jude's Dracula, an AI-assisted portrait of its titular character. German filmmaker Christian Petzold's Miroirs No. 3 will also be featured at this year's festival, as well as top award winners from Berlin and Sundance: Gabriel Mascaro's The Blue Trail, Mary Bronstein's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Brittany Shynes's Seeds.

Following last year's successful festival, VIFF has added 20 percent more screenings and secured two new venues for this year's programming, including the Arts Club Theatre's Granville Island Stage and Alliance Française.

"These initial VIFF programming announcements are always a thrill, as they offer people just a few insights into the celebration of cinema our team has been assembling since January," shared VIFF Director of Programming Curtis Woloschuk in a release. "These six films not only demonstrate the outstanding calibre of the full program, but also hint at some of the elements that will distinguish this year's VIFF, including a wealth of selections from South America, a greater focus on documentary and nonfiction films, and a special showcase of Korean cinema."

He continued, "All of this has been possible thanks to an incredibly dedicated programming team that's not only expanded but evolved as it welcomes new members and their perspectives."

Joining the VIFF programming team this year is Vancouver-based, Chilean-Palestinian film producer Ana Belén Asfura, who is serving in the newly developed role of Director of Art & Industry Programs. This year's edition of the Artist & Industry Program will feature talents such as Lisa Azille, Daniel Turcotte and Tammy Glover, and is focused on the "deepening support for filmmakers' careers through panel and workshops," with a goal to "pave a path for increased international collaboration while embracing original, visionary and genre-defying work."

"We want to position VIFF as a hub where technology meets storytelling — connecting film and television production with emerging narrative forms in fiction, documentary, animation, gaming, post-production, and creative business," shared Asfura, Director of Artist and Industry Programs. "We're bringing it all together into a cohesive ecosystem with clearer progression paths, cross-program access, and stronger community-building."

The rest of VIFF's 2025 programming will be announced on August 27. VIFF+ Members will be able to purchase single tickets and Artist & Industry Premium passes beginning August 27 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on August 28 at 12 p.m. local time.